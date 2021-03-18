Potato Protein Market Revenue To Hit $150 Million By 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Potato Protein Industry share is projected to register over 4.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027, impelled by increasing popularity for potato protein due to its high nutritional benefits.

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potato Protein market value is expected to cross USD 150 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. owing to increasing demand for plant-based high nutritional protein supplements.

Consumer inclination towards highly nutritious diet along with improved consumer knowledge on minimum level of daily protein requirements is fuelling the potato protein industry expansion. Increasing environmental concerns has urged consumers in developed economies to take vegan diet into consideration, thus supporting the plant-based ingredients industry growth.

Feed applications holds a significant share in the potato protein market in 2020. Potato protein provides protein enrichment in various feed owing to its benefits of easy digestibility and muscle growth in young animals which represents ample growth opportunities for product growth. Favourable applications in feed for young horses, athletic horses, as well as convalescent horses for preparation to exertion and muscle growth is likely to augment the business development. Also, the product is used in calf feed in replacement to milk protein and substitutes fish meal in animal feed which is likely to foster product demand from animal industry.

Some major findings of the Potato Protein market report include:

The isolates segment of the market is anticipated to register over 4% CAGR through 2027, owing to its enhanced application in bakery products which provides good texture and colour.

Rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of dairy-free protein along with the prevalence of lactose intolerance is expected to drive the product growth in the forecast time period.

Potato protein concentrate segment is expected to dominate the overall market share over the next few years owing to its application in sports supplements and ability to provide health nourishing benefits.

Functional food application is expected to contribute a considerable share to the food & beverage applications owing to positive outlook for end-use industries such as functional foods and meat alternatives.

Meat applications is estimated to exceed USD 20 million by 2027 due to shift in trends towards veganism accompanied by necessity to improve the protein intake.

North America potato protein share is majorly driven by rising demand for nutritional health supplements due to consumer inclination towards health and wellness.

Browse key industry insights spread across pages with 120 market data tables and 9 figures & charts from the report, " Potato Protein Market Analysis by Type (Isolates, Concentrates), Application {Food & beverage (Meat Analogue, Dairy-free, Confectionary, Bakery, Processed Foods, Functional Foods), Feed} Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027 " in detail along with the table of contents:

European potato protein market is projected to register over 4.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2027. The region is witnessing rising consumer choices from vegan food and adopting meat substitutes along with new vegan product launches which support the market forecasts. Furthermore, high effectiveness of potato protein in muscle gain & retention has resulted in increased demand from sportsmen and gym goers. Surge in investments towards improved protein concentration levels is supporting the regional industry demand. Key factors such as considerable regional potato processing capacity along with ease in raw material availability is driving the business expansion in Europe.

The global potato protein market share is fragmented with presence of large number of regional manufacturers along with multinational corporations such as Avebe, Omega Protein Corporation, PPZ Niechlow, KMC Ingredients, AKV Langholt, Peppes Group, ADM, Sudstarke Agrana Beteiliguns AG, Emsland Group and Roquette Freres.

