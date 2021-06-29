Postponed: National Press Club To Host News Conference With Reps. Green And McCaul, Scheduled For Thursday, July 1 At 11 Am

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News Advisory:

The news conference with U.S. Rep. Al Green and U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul scheduled for Thursday, July 1 at the National Press Club has been postponed because of recently scheduled votes for members. The event, which will discuss the case of Austin Tice and the approach by the Biden Administration to his release, will be rescheduled for a later date.

