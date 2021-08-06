PostNet In Top 100 On Entrepreneur's Global Franchise List

Shipping and printing solutions leader ranks 76th in the magazine's review of best franchises around the world

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet , a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, has ranked No. 76 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Global Franchise rankings, which compiles the top 200 franchisors seeking international franchisees.

The honor comes after PostNet was ranked earlier this year in the Franchise 500 ®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. After a tumultuous 2020, to be included on both the highly competitive Franchise 500 ® and the top global franchises list demonstrates a franchise's ability to achieve stellar performance even in adverse circumstances.

"We are proud to be ranked as one of the best franchises in the world," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Our worldwide partners give 150% for our customers; they drive our success. I think this award reflects how hard the PostNet team works to support all of our franchise partners."

Entrepreneur determines its global rankings based on a formula similar to the one used for the Franchise 500 ®. However, in the global ranking, international size and growth are weighed more heavily. Other evaluation criteria include costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength and financial strength and stability.

"The past 18 months have been challenging," McPherson said. "The way our franchise partners are continuing to do whatever it takes to serve our customers is truly amazing. Being ranked among the top 100 global franchises is exciting, and it shows our commitment at every level of the company to continue providing truly world-class printing and shipping solutions."

To view PostNet in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topglobal .

For more information about PostNet, visit https://www.postnet.com/

About PostNetPostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the MBE Worldwide family. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com .

About MBE WorldwideMBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million ( US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk.

