PostNet Helps Businesses Grow Through High-quality Printed Materials

From flyers to banners, the global leader in printing and shipping solutions aims to draw attention to the power of printed marketing

DENVER, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, wants businesses across the U.S. to understand the power of printed marketing.

In the upcoming quarter, the leading print and shipping franchise brand is launching a campaign to remind business owners about the central role that printed marketing plays in successfully establishing, running, and growing a business. Using the slogan "Big or Small, We Print It All," the campaign will emphasize PostNet's ability to provide customers with any printed material a business needs to succeed.

"The idea that print is dead couldn't be further from the truth," said Ryan Farris, COO and president for PostNet. "Printed marketing is more important to businesses than ever before, and PostNet is there to meet all their needs. As print experts dedicated to providing exceptional customer service, we're here to help our customers succeed."

Print is still a universal way to catch attention. According to a 2018 survey by Canon, eight in 10 Americans say reading print helps them focus. With Small Business Week quickly approaching, PostNet is focusing on helping small businesses get the most ROI out of printed marketing materials as they recover from the pandemic.

The company offers a wide range of materials that can be used by businesses to increase their visibility and share their brand's message:

Business cards and branded packaging to establish a distinctive brand identity.

Flyers and mailers to reach new customers.

Signs and banners to capture attention, share important messages at a glance, and to help close the sale.

Promotional products such as clothing or drinkware to offer ongoing advertisement and increase visibility within the community.

"Many of our business partners have just one to three employees," Farris said. "For small businesses like them, we want to be able to act as back-office support. Our printed materials can help businesses rebuild and bounce back after a rough 2020. We want to help them stand out from the competition and establish a brand identity that will help their growth moving forward."

For business owners who aren't sure where to start when it comes to print, PostNet has created an online quiz to help connect customers to the print products that will help them achieve their business goals: https://www.postnet.com/quiz.

For more information about PostNet, visit https://www.postnet.com/.

About PostNetPostNet opened its doors in 1993. With nearly 700 locations in North America, Central America, South America and Africa, PostNet is a global leader in printing and shipping solutions. In 2017, PostNet joined the global family of MBE Worldwide. Combined, MBE has nearly 2,500 locations in 44 countries. For more information about PostNet services, visit www.postnet.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.postnetfranchise.com.

