PostNet Centers Help Customers Celebrate With Signs

DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNet, a global leader in high-quality printing and shipping solutions, wants to help customers celebrate milestones and important events despite pandemic-related challenges.

Last year, PostNet centers across the U.S. and Canada took note of the need in their communities to find ways to celebrate special occasions while social distancing made it impossible to gather in groups. They began creating yard signs and banners to help customers mark graduations, birthdays and holidays like Mother's Day and Father's Day. They also offered signage with messages of solidarity and thanks to essential workers.

"The pandemic made it difficult for people to celebrate special moments in 2020," said Ryan Farris, COO and president for PostNet. "There were no large gatherings allowed, so people began looking for new ways to connect. Using signs seemed to help people feel less isolated, and gave our customers the means to celebrate milestones and special occasions safely."

PostNet locations can print custom yard signs for multiple occasions including birthdays, graduation, and a host of other events. With the pandemic still affecting everyday life, they continue to be useful for celebrations — and PostNet expects signs to remain a staple in celebrations for years to come.

"We sold a large amount of signs for Mother's Day this year, and it would be a perfect opportunity to use yard signs to recognize dads for Father's Day as well," Farris said. "Whether or not people feel comfortable gathering yet, placing a sign in the front yard is a beautiful way to show love and gratitude."

With the pandemic still playing a major role in preventing large gatherings, PostNet has placed an emphasis on helping families celebrate graduations by offering customized signage for the special occasion.

One PostNet location in Phoenix, Arizona, has seen a large influx of yard sign orders due to the inability of students to celebrate in a more traditional way.

"PostNet is happy to help celebrate the graduates of 2021, from elementary school promotions to college graduations," said Janine Moeller, co-owner of the Phoenix location. "The 2020-21 school year was still challenging in many aspects, and many of these students won't be able to partake in the regular activities that would celebrate their success.

"We hope that giving them recognition through signage in the neighborhoods will put smiles on their faces and let them know how proud their families and communities are of them."

