Postmates VP Akshay Thakor Joins Turing's Executive Team & Uber's Former Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta Joins As Investor & Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turing.com, an automated platform that lets companies hire Silicon Valley caliber remote developers at the touch of a button, announced today former VP of Business Operations at Postmates Akshay Thakor has joined Turing as SVP Operations to focus on developer success.

As SVP of Operations, Thakor will lead Turing's global operations team and lead all activities related to Turing's developer community of more than 500,000 global software engineers.

"Akshay built the systems and community for Postmates that were instrumental in Postmates' market success and eventual acquisition by Uber," said Jonathan Siddharth, CEO & co-founder of Turing. "At Turing, our community is software developers. Turing's mission is to create jobs for talented developers worldwide. We want to be the best place in the world for a developer to work. Akshay will be focused on creating long-term developer success on Turing. As we rapidly scale both our customer base and global developer talent pool, I'm confident Akshay's experience and expertise will support that growth while simultaneously providing an unparalleled experience to our customers and our developer community," Siddharth added.

Prior to his work at Postmates Thakor served as an Engagement Manager with McKinsey and Company, focusing on supply chain, logistics, and distribution, working across multiple clients and geographies.

"Thinking about what I wanted to build next led me to Turing, where I found an ideal match between a complex problem that I would love to solve with a mission that I can get behind and firmly believe in," said Thakor. "Turing is attempting to help companies embrace the boundaryless future where talent no longer needs to be within a few miles of corporate headquarters and provide opportunity to talented people regardless of where they live," he added.

Turing also announced it is expanding its Advisory Board. Manik Gupta, former Chief Product Officer for Uber and an angel investor in many fast-scaling startups, will be joining the advisory board.

Current members of Turing's Advisory Board include: Cyan Bannister, Founder, Bannister Capital; Gokul Rajaram, advisor and board member DoorDash, Coinbase and Pinterest; Jeff Morris, Founder and MP, Chapter One; Beerud Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO, Gupshup and Founder of Upwork; and Adam Angelo, CEO, Quora, and Facebook's first CTO. The Advisory Board provides strategic advice and counsel to Turing's management team.

"Manik is a key addition to our Advisory Board given his experience as Chief Product Officer for Uber," said Siddharth. "At Uber, Manik helped create a platform that serves tens of millions of customers as well as the drivers who transport them. Manik's experience will be invaluable as we expand our platform to serve hundreds of thousands of developers and the companies building some of the world's most innovative software products," he added.

"As Uber's Chief Product Officer I had the opportunity to build and scale a global, real-time marketplace," said Gupta. "Turing has the potential to be the Uber for engineering talent. As an advisor, I am excited to help Jonathan and the Turing team connect the world's best developers to the world's best jobs. They are building the future of work and just getting started!"

About Turing.com Turing is a platform that lets companies "push a button" to hire and manage remote software developers. Turing uses data science to automate the sourcing, vetting, matching, and management of remote developers worldwide. Turing has 500,000 developers on the platform from 10,000 cities in the world. Turing's mission is to help every remote-first technology company build boundaryless teams and democratize software developers' opportunities worldwide. Turing's investors include WestBridge Capital, Foundation Capital, Adam D'Angelo, Facebook's first CTO & CEO of Quora; Gokul Rajaram; Cyan Banister; Beerud Sheth, founder of Upwork; Jeff Morris Jr.; as well as executives from Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and Amazon. TechCrunch, The Information, Entrepreneur, and other major publications have profiled Turing.

