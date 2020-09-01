Postmaster General To Meet With Election Committee Of Secretaries Of State

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing preparation for the election in November, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will participate in a follow-up meeting with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Election...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ongoing preparation for the election in November, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will participate in a follow-up meeting with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Election Committee on Thursday, Sept. 17. This meeting follows an Aug. 26 conference call with NASS President and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, NASS Elections Committee Co-Chairs Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, and Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State, and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

During the Aug. 26 call, DeJoy reiterated to the Secretaries of State that delivering ballots entrusted to the Postal Service is the organization's number one priority between now and Election Day, and that the Postal Service is ready, willing, and able to handle the nation's election mail. He underscored the Postal Service's commitment to partnering with state election officials as they work to ensure that those who choose to use the mail to vote will have their ballots counted in anticipation of the expected spike in Election Mail amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I look forward to continuing the close cooperation with our nation's Secretaries of State. We stand ready to assist states and look forward to partnering with them on educating voters who plan to vote by mail," said Postmaster General DeJoy, who is participating in the Sept. 17 committee meeting at the invitation of Secretary of State Benson. "I will reiterate to the American public that if you choose to use the mail to vote, be sure to request ballots early and mail them back early."

