Postmaster General Highlights Vision To Establish USPS As Preferred Delivery Service For American Public

Postal Service Leaders Thank Local Industry Partners for Their Business, Present Awards During National PCC Day Virtual Event

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told local business partners across the country that his goal is to build an organization that serves customers better and provides a platform for business growth.

"My vision is to establish the Postal Service as the preferred delivery service for the American public. I am committed to providing world-class affordable and dependable service to every American home and business six and seven days a week — today, tomorrow and for generations to come," DeJoy said during a National Postal Customer Council (PCC) Day virtual event on Sept. 22.

"To achieve this vision, we are now building business plans against a portfolio of ambitious initiatives. Some of our goals require legislative and regulatory changes, but many do not. Those things that we control, we will pursue thoughtfully and with urgency following the election, as that remains our No. 1 priority for the next six weeks," he added.

DeJoy said the future of the Postal Service will be defined by the following:

Universal access to the digital economy, with enhanced destination and storefront services across the nation;

The most professional, efficient, trusted and visible delivery services in the marketplace — driven by significantly greater operational precision;

A winning culture — one that champions employee advancement, engagement and collaboration; and celebrates diversity and inclusion;

Innovative, cost-effective platforms to power business customer growth; and

Greater revenue diversity, revenue growth and financial sustainability.

National PCC Day provides a venue to share best mailing and shipping practices, as well as giving PCCs around the country the opportunity to connect and learn from each other. PCCs are a grassroots network that provides a channel for USPS business mailers and the Postal Service to continue building upon their relationships, so they can grow the mail and work on solving common concerns and challenges.

Each year, PCC Leadership Awards are presented by the Postal Service in recognition of exemplary work achieved to strengthen and grow the PCC network.

Top honors were presented to PCC groups that achieved overall excellence in their efforts to serve their communities. The PCCs offered innovative solutions for unique concerns during a year that has created greater challenges for businesses of all sizes.

PCC of the Year — Metro Market Fort Worth PCC

PCC of the Year — Large Market South Jersey PCC

PCC of the Year — Small Market Greater Wilmington (NC) Area PCC

Alfred Santos (Sierra Coastal PCC) received the 2020 District Manager of the Year Award. Santos was recognized for his consistent leadership, support and active involvement in all PCCs in his district.

Greater Baltimore PCC received the 2020 Mentor of the Year Award for support and guidance provided to other PCCs to help them perform at higher levels and become more successful.

Greater Philadelphia PCC was recognized with the 2020 Up and Comer Award for implementing initiatives that propel the chapter to thrive in all areas.

In addition, the following categories recognized winners with Gold, Silver or Bronze awards:

PCC Postal Member of the Year honors went to postal employees who excelled in their efforts with their local PCCs.

Gold Mark Janda (Twin Cities PCC)

(Twin Cities PCC) Silver Richard Fermo (Tampa Bay Suncoast PCC)

(Tampa Bay Suncoast PCC) Bronze Vencent Quaglia (Santa Ana District PCC)

PCC Industry Member of the Year award winners are tireless supporters of the Postal Service, constantly advocating postal products and services.

Gold Darren Lawlor (Tampa Bay Suncoast PCC)

(Tampa Bay Suncoast PCC) Silver Kathy Hall (Houston PCC)

(Houston PCC) Bronze Vivian LaRosa (Greater Hartford PCC)

Innovation of the Year is presented to PCCs that demonstrates out-of-the-box thinking and implement creative ideas that can be replicated by all PCCs.

Gold Detroit PCC

Silver Greater Dallas PCC

Bronze Fairfield County CT PCC

Communication Excellence is awarded to PCCs that excel in implementing effective and creative communication programs using various touchpoints to reach their members.

Gold Tampa Bay Suncoast PCC

Silver Twin Cities PCC

Bronze Greater Portland PCC

Education Excellence is given to PCCs that have incorporated unique educational topics, speakers and workshops to increase knowledge within their PCC.

Gold Fort Worth PCC

Silver Northeast Florida PCC

Bronze Hawaii PCC

Membership Excellence Award recognizes PCCs that implement strategies to grow membership and keep members engaged.

Gold Fort Worth PCC

Silver Detroit PCC

Bronze Greater St. Louis PCC

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

