Postmaster General And USPS Affirm Readiness For Election In Call With National Association Of Secretaries Of State

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of ongoing preparations for the November election, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy held a conference call today with the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) Election Committee. This second meeting with NASS follows an Aug. 27 conference call with the NASS President and Election Committee Chair and co-Chair in addition to a substitute for the President-elect. On Monday, USPS officials held a similar call regarding election preparations with the National Association of State Election Directors.

During the Sept. 17 NASS call, Postmaster General DeJoy once again reiterated to the Secretaries of State that delivering ballots entrusted to the Postal Service is the organization's top priority between now and Election Day, and that the Postal Service is ready, willing, and able to handle the nation's election mail for those who decide to utilize the mail to vote. He underscored the Postal Service's commitment to doing its part and partnering with state and local election officials as they work to ensure that voters who choose to vote by mail will do so effectively and have their ballots counted in anticipation of an expected increase in Election Mail in the next seven weeks.

The Postmaster General highlighted the high online engagement stemming from the USPS voter education postcard, noting that nearly three quarters of a million people visited https://www.usps.com/votinginfo/ looking to learn more about vote by mail best practices since the postcard was sent on Sept. 10.

"The Postal Service's continued coordination with state and local election officials helps ensure every ballot is successfully delivered and that every voter knows how to effectively use the mail to vote, if they choose to do so. Above all, we want voters to know, if you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead. Visit your local election board website to understand state rules and deadlines so you can request your ballots early, if applicable, and mail them back early," said Postmaster General DeJoy. "The intent of our nationwide mailer was to encourage voters to inform themselves on how to effectively vote by mail if they choose to do so. That was our intent, and that continues to be our mission between now and Election Day."

