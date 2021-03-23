Postmaster General And Leadership Of Union And Management Associations Form Joint Task Force On Service Performance

Task Force to Identify and Address Service Issues at Select Locations Across the Country

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The following Joint Statement was issued by:

Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy

Fred Rolando , President of the National Association of Letter Carriers

, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers Paul Hogrogian , National President of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union

, National President of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union Daniel Heins , National President of the United Postmasters and Managers of America

, National President of the United Postmasters and Managers of America Mark Dimondstein , President, American Postal Workers Union

, President, American Postal Workers Union Ronnie Stutts , President National Rural Letter Carriers' Association

, President National Rural Letter Carriers' Association Brian Wagner , President National Association of Postal Supervisors

"Recognizing that issues in certain facilities across the country continue to hamper service performance, we have come together to form a National Joint Task Force on Service Performance to identify and craft solutions to improve service at specific locations within the network. Members of the Joint Task Force will work together on making necessary changes to strengthen service reliability, share best practices and stay vigilant to any emerging issues.

The National Task Force will also ensure resources are allocated, lines of communication are open and concerns that are not resolved locally are escalated quickly.

Maintaining strong service performance is a process, not a destination; through weather, natural disasters and a holiday season in the midst of a pandemic. Mail never stops flowing through our system. If bottlenecks occur it can have a cascading impact on the network. Addressing issues early can make all the difference."

The National Task Force held their first meeting on March 22.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

