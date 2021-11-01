Postal Realty Trust, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On November 8, 2021

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,300 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the "USPS"), ranging from last mile post offices...

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) - Get Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Class A Report (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,300 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the "USPS"), ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today it will report its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

Postal Realty Trust will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results the same day at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/QuarterlyResults. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 8, 2021 through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Monday, November 22, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13724595.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,300 properties leased primarily to the USPS, ranging from last mile post offices to larger industrial facilities. More information is available at postalrealty.com.

