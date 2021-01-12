Postal Realty Trust Announces Pricing Of Upsized Follow-On Offering

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) - Get Report (the "Company"), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the "USPS"), today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 3,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $15.25 per share. As part of the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 shares of Class A common stock. The offering is expected to close on January 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of additional properties, payment of dividends, capital expenditures related to the properties in its portfolio, and the repayment of indebtedness under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility.

Jefferies, Stifel, BMO Capital Markets and Janney Montgomery Scott are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering. BTIG, D.A. Davidson & Co., Height Capital Markets and Strategas are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2020. This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from the following: Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at ProspectusDepartment@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, Attention: Syndicate Department, by fax at (443) 224-1273, or by email at SyndProspectus@stifel.com; BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; and Janney Montgomery Scott LLC at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109, Attention: Equity Capital Markets Group, or by email at prospectus@janney.com.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,100 properties leased primarily to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's acquisition pipeline, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the USPS's terminations or non-renewals of leases, changes in demand for postal services delivered by the USPS, the solvency and financial health of the USPS and the Company's other tenants, competitive, financial market and regulatory conditions, disruption in market, economic and financial conditions as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form S-3, the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering and the accompany prospectus, as well as in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

