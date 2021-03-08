Post-it® App Partners With Miro To Help Teams Create More Great Ideas Everywhere

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional whiteboard brainstorm has gone virtual and a lot more engaging, thanks to a new collaboration between the Post-it ® App from 3M and Miro.

The Post-it ® App links people wherever they work, helping colleagues create, capture and share Post-it ® Notes at the speed of inspiration. As remote work continues everywhere, the Post-it ® App offers users an easy way to take notes during meetings, express ideas during brainstorms, and more in a modern way. The new partnership with Miro now lets teams take their Post-it® Notes one step further by easily exporting them into the platform to begin co-creating on an infinite canvas and keep project momentum going.

"Working together, even when apart, is made a lot easier with the Post-it ® App, providing a seamless way for millions of users to digitally capture physical notes and share with teams without delays," said Heather Green, Global Portfolio Director, Post-it ® Brand. "With the new integration with Miro, teams can extend the possibilities of remote collaboration to grow and achieve their ideas from start to finish."

The Post-it ® App makes it easy to capture and digitize ideas instantly, cutting the time it takes to transcribe notes after a brainstorm. Capture up to 200 Post-it ® Notes at a time using the Post-it ® App and easily edit with handwriting-to-text conversion, a variety of colors, text styles and more. Then export notes to Miro and invite others to collaborate and build on each other's ideas in real time.

Miro's platform offers Post-it ® App users the ability to edit and expand on their notes then collaborate in real time with others in a variety of ways including comments, emojis and tags. Notes in Miro are organized, searchable and can be transformed into shapes, tasks or texts in other documents allowing team members to build on each other's ideas and keep project momentum going.

"Post-it ® Notes have always been a key component in how people across a variety of industries create, connect, and come up with ideas, but the rise of remote and the shift to hybrid work environments has posed new challenges for teams," said Kevin Chung, Head of Partnerships at Miro. "This integration is an exciting opportunity to empower people to think beyond work, home office, whiteboards, and walls. It bridges the gap between in-office and online by letting teams collaborate no matter where they may be located."

The Post-it ® App captures more than just square Post-it ® Notes. Available for use with square and rectangle notes, capture from 3 in. x 3 in. all the way to 15 in. x 15 in. Post-it ® Super Sticky Big Notes.

The Post-it ® App is available for free download in the Google Play store for Android, Apple App Store for iOS and Mac App Store for macOS Catalina. Miro is available for free on web, desktop, mobile and tablet across Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. For more information visit Miro.com/post-it-integration/.

3M and Post-it ® Brand are trademarks of 3M.

About 3M At 3M (MMM) - Get Report we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About MiroMiro is a collaborative whiteboard platform used by 15 million people around the globe for a visual representation of thought and innovation. With more than 70 app integrations, the platform serves as one central workspace for remote and distributed teams to collaborate seamlessly. Miro was recently ranked the second fastest growing business app by Okta and is currently used by 95% of the Fortune 100.

