Post Holdings Issues 2021 Environmental, Social And Governance Report

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - Get Post Holdings, Inc. Report a consumer packaged goods holding company, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details enterprise-wide sustainability accomplishments, as well as goals and commitments in the areas of greenhouse gas emissions, water stewardship, waste management, animal welfare and sustainable packaging and sourcing. The report also features information about Post's commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), community engagement, governance and employee safety.

"Post's ESG strategy is aimed at responding to both the moral and economic imperatives created by the impact we have on our environment and our goals with respect to how we treat each other," said Rob Vitale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This report illustrates how our companies contribute to the overall purpose of serving our stakeholders while advancing our ESG journey."

To view or download the full report or past ESG reports, visit the Corporate Responsibility section of the Post Holdings website: https://www.postholdings.com/about/corporate-responsibility/

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan ® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix ®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post's publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein ® and Dymatize ®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

