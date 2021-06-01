Post Holdings Acquires Ready-to-Eat Cereal Business From TreeHouse Foods

ST. LOUIS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - Get Report, a consumer packaged goods holding company, today announced that it has acquired the ready-to-eat ("RTE") cereal business of TreeHouse Foods for $85 million, effective today. The acquisition includes two facilities located in Lancaster, Ohio and Sparks, Nevada, which feature a wide range of production capabilities across batch and extruded products, a research and development facility located in Sauget, Illinois as well as inventory valued at approximately $30 million. The financial results of the acquired RTE cereal business are expected to be reported in the Post Consumer Brands segment and are expected to be modestly dilutive to Post's Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2021 and accretive in fiscal year 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

Post uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, in this press release to supplement its financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as it excludes certain items, and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as key metrics in the evaluation of underlying company and segment performance, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers and employees. Additionally, Post is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management believes the use of non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, provides increased transparency and assists investors in understanding the underlying operating performance of Post and its segments and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Prospective Financial Information

Prospective financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the prospective financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. For further discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from the information provided above, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Accordingly, the prospective financial information provided above is only an estimate of what Post management believes is realizable as of the date of this press release. It also should be recognized that the reliability of any forecasted financial data diminishes the farther in the future that the data is forecast. In light of the foregoing, the information should be viewed in context and undue reliance should not be placed upon it.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected impact of the acquired RTE cereal business on Post's Adjusted EBITDA. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein, including risks and uncertainties described in Post's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent Post's judgment as of the date of this release. Post disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and BellRing Brands. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category and also markets Peter Pan ® nut butters. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix ®. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Post's publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein ® and Dymatize ®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

