Post-harvest Treatment Market Worth $2325.7 Million By 2027 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2027",published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to the growing trade of fruits and vegetables.

The Coating segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to rising demand for natural plant-based edible coatings to treat fruits and vegetables, the coating industry is expected to rise at a rapid pace. Coating is a critical factor in determining the quality of fruits and vegetables. Coating aids in the control of moisture transport, ion exchange and oxidation. It is preferable to delay ripening and limit the breakdown of fruits and vegetables. The growing demand for organic fruits and vegetables in developed regions necessitates the use of organic and bio-based coatings instead of synthetic coatings to treat fruits and vegetables. As a result, the segment is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR over the next few years.

During the forecast period, the fruit segment is expected to account for the highest proportion of post-harvest solutions.

The post-harvest treatment market is divided into fruits and vegetables based on crop type. In terms of value, the fruit segment is expected to be a leading section in the post-harvest treatment market, owing to growing awareness about healthier living. Furthermore, the growing commerce of fruits due to their increased use as natural flavours in a variety of food categories is expected to propel the post-harvest market forward.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Post-harvest Treatment Market " 273 - Tables 50 - Figures 265 - Pages

For the projection period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market.

Due to increased demand for exotic fruits and vegetables from developed nations, the Asia Pacific region accounted for a substantial share of the after harvest treatment industry, which was estimated to be worth USD 5.8 billion in 2022. India and China are the world's leading producers of fresh fruits and vegetables, which are exported all over the world. This creates lucrative opportunities for firms in the region's post-harvest treatment sector.

Key Players:

The strategies adopted by the major players are Product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions. The markets leading players in the post-harvest treatment market include JBT Corporation (US), Syngenta ( Switzerland), Nufarm ( Australia), Bayer ( Germany), BASF ( Germany), AgroFresh (US), Decco (US), Pace International (US), Xeda International ( France), Fomesa Fruitech ( Spain), Citrosol ( Spain), Post Harvest Solution LTD ( New Zealand), Janssen PMP ( Belgium), Colin Campbell PTY LTD ( Australia), Futureco Bioscience ( Spain), Apeel Sciences (US), Polynatural ( Chile), Sufresca ( Australia), Ceradis (Netherland), Agricoat natureseal LTD. (UK).

