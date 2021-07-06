Post COVID-19 Smart Meter Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

The Pharmaceutical Gelatin will grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during 2021-2025. To optimize the value of the purchase it is crucial to keep a track of current and future price trends. Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 3%-5%.

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Pharmaceutical Gelatin?

What are the Pharmaceutical Gelatin category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

www.spendedge.com/report/smart-meter-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as backward integration, supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, conference participation, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, ad-hoc spend management, operations automation, and quality management. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Category innovations

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Reduction of TCO

Customer retention

Green initiatives

Top-line growth

Supply base rationalization

Scalability of inputs

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Include:

Fruits and Vegetable Processing Equipment - Forecast and Analysis : The fruits and vegetable processing equipment will grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during 2021-2025 . Click the above link for a free sample report.

The fruits and vegetable processing equipment will grow at a . Click the above link for a free sample report. Amusement Park Construction Services Sourcing and Procurement Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of services to ensure safety of drugs and medical devices, therapeutic expertise, reputation and level of experience, and global reach and capacity.

This report evaluates suppliers based on quality of services to ensure safety of drugs and medical devices, therapeutic expertise, reputation and level of experience, and global reach and capacity. Waste Management Equipment- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report : This report evaluates suppliers based on warranties, low lifecycle costs, proximity to the buyers location, and manufacturing performance. The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on: Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers

Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-covid-19-smart-meter-markets-procurement-research-report--spendedge-301325740.html

SOURCE SpendEdge