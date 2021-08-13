TheStreet home
Post COVID-19 Procurement Report On Water Treatment Equipment Market| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Water Treatment Equipment Market and it is poised to grow by USD 19 Million during 2020-2024.
Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats?The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.
  • What is the expected price change in the market?The Water Treatment Equipment Market is expected to have a CAGR of 6.11% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the key vendors in Water Treatment Equipment Market?Veolia Environment SA, SUEZ, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Ecolab Inc., Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Co., Pentair Plc, and Schlumberger NV, are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Fixed pricing and volume-based pricing models are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
  • What is the expected CAGR of the Water Treatment Equipment Market?The Water Treatment Equipment Market will grow at a CAGR of about 6.11% during 2020-2024.

Water Treatment Equipment Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices?
  • Favorability of the current Water Treatment Equipment's TCO (total cost of ownership)
  • Changing price forecasts
  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge: SpendEdge  shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

