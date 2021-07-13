TheStreet home
Post COVID-19 Procurement Report On Industrial Valves Market| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Valves market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 3%-5% during the forecast period.
Author:
Publish date:

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Valves market, predicts that this market expects a price change of 3%-5% during the forecast period. 

Find More Detailed Insights on the Trends and Challenges: www.spendedge.com/report/industrial-valves-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What are the major market threats for Industrial Valves Market?Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.
  • What is the expected CAGR of Industrial Valves Market?The Industrial Valves will grow at a CAGR of about 4.04% during 2020-2024.
  • Who are the top players in the market?Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Cameron International Corp., Alfa Laval AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Metso Corp., The Weir Group Plc, General Electric Co., and Crane Co., are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?Contract-based pricing, cost-plus pricing, and volume-based pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in commercial vehicle cabin procurement.
  • What will be incremental spend in Industrial Valves?During 2020-2024, the Industrial Valves market will register an incremental spend of about USD 16 billion.

Related Reports on Heavy Industry Include:

Commercial Vehicle Cabin Market's Procurement Report Highlights Information on:

  • What are the changes expected in the price forecast report?
  • What are the factors driving the price changes?
  • Changing price forecasts
  • What is driving the current and future price changes?
  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

