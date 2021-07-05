TheStreet home
TheStreet home
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Post COVID-19 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.
Author:
Publish date:

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

The Pharmaceutical Gelatin will grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Pharmaceutical Gelatin?
  • What are the Pharmaceutical Gelatin category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

www.spendedge.com/report/pharmaceutical-gelatin-market-procurement-research-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, quality management, backward integration, supplier synergies, conference participation, and adoption of automation

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Top-line growth
  • Scalability of inputs
  • Green initiatives
  • Category innovations
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Cost savings
  • Customer retention
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Supply assurance

Request a Free Sample Report to Know More

Related Reports on Pharma and Healthcare Include:

Our in-depth growth decomposition analysis covers details on: Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies
  • Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers
  • Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Market Insights
  • Category Pricing Insights
  • Cost-saving Opportunities
  • Best Practices
  • Category Ecosystem
  • Category Management Strategy
  • Category Management Enablers
  • Suppliers Selection
  • Suppliers under Coverage
  • US Market Insights
  • Category scope
  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge  is one of the world's leading procurement market intelligence companies. For over 17 years, we have been serving over 200 clients—including 55 Fortune 500 companies—across various industries with our best-in-class sourcing and procurement  solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge Anirban ChoudhuryMarketing Manager Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-covid-19-pharmaceutical-gelatin-markets-procurement-research-report--spendedge-301325179.html

SOURCE SpendEdge