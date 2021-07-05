Post COVID-19 Pharmaceutical Gelatin Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

The Pharmaceutical Gelatin will grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-3% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Pharmaceutical Gelatin?

What are the Pharmaceutical Gelatin category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as reducing total ownership cost, manage ad hoc spend, managing commodity price volatility, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, quality management, backward integration, supplier synergies, conference participation, and adoption of automation

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Top-line growth

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Category innovations

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Factors driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies

Regions that hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers

Is the spend growth cyclical and when will the growth curve peak?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

