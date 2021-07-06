Post COVID-19 Investment Operations Outsourcing Market Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

The investment operations outsourcing will grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market..

www.spendedge.com/report/investment-operations-outsourcing-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for investment operations outsourcing?

What are the investment operations outsourcing category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Leading global suppliers can assist buyers in realizing high-cost savings through their efforts on areas such as supplier synergies, reducing total ownership cost, negotiate on pricing and contractual terms, manage ad hoc spend, adoption of automation, cost of quality impact, conference participation, backward integration, and managing inventory shrinkage. Collaborations with global suppliers will also help buyers in cost-saving and ensuring high-quality procurement in the dynamic market.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Supply assurance

Category innovations

Cost savings

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Top-line growth

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Reduction of TCO

Customer retention

Green initiatives

Scalability of inputs

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your investment operations outsourcing category management practices.

What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for investment operations outsourcing category?

Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

What are investment operations outsourcing procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

