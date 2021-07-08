Post COVID-19 ERP Software Markets Procurement Research Report | SpendEdge

SpendEdge is the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base, with over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their equipment finance requirements.

The ERP software will grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during 2021-2025 also this market will register an incremental spend of about USD 23.04 billion during the forecast period. Only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

Key Points Covered in this Report:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

The buyers have moderate bargaining power in this market and a holistic category management approach will help buyers maximize the value on their equipment finance procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

Scalability of inputs

Green initiatives

Category innovations

Supply base rationalization

Demand forecasting and governance

Minimalization of ad hoc purchases

Adherence to regulatory nuances

Cost savings

Customer retention

Reduction of TCO

Supply assurance

Top-line growth

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your ERP Software category management practices. Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for ERP Software category?

Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?

What are ERP Software procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain?

