Post Acute Medical To Build 48-bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital In Henderson, Nevada

ENOLA, Pa., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it has placed land under contract and plans to construct a state-of-the-art, 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Henderson, Nevada.

PAM expects to break ground by the second quarter of 2021 and complete construction in approximately 14 months. When it opens, the hospital will be PAM's fourth hospital in Nevada, joining PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Centennial Hills, PAM Specialty Hospital of Las Vegas, and PAM Specialty Hospital of Sparks.

The new hospital will feature a physician-led team of rehabilitation experts focused on a common goal of increasing patient strength and endurance and improving quality of life for patients who have experienced stroke, brain injury, neurological disease and deficits, amputations, pulmonary disease, orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injury and medically complex conditions.

"PAM is excited to bring comprehensive care for rehabilitation patients with complex conditions to the Henderson community," says Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO. "Throughout all the communities we serve, we put the patient first and provide comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses and disabilities."

Opening the inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which also will offer outpatient services, in close proximity to its specialty hospital in Las Vegas is central to PAM's mission, according to Misitano.

"We are committed to being the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community we serve," he says. "By providing access to the full post-acute continuum of care, our patients achieve better outcomes and return home at a higher level of function."

PAM is collaborating on the new rehabilitation hospital with Medistar Corporation, which has previously developed other PAM hospitals.

About Post Acute Medical, LLCPost Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

