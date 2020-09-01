Post Acute Medical To Acquire 42-bed Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital In Fargo, North Dakota

ENOLA, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Acute Medical, LLC (PAM) announced today that it will acquire Cobalt Rehabilitation Fargo, 4671 38 th Street South, Fargo, North Dakota, from Curahealth Hospitals and Cobalt Rehabilitation and expects to complete the acquisition on October 1.

PAM will rename the 42-private-bed hospital PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Fargo. It will be PAM's first inpatient rehabilitation hospital in North Dakota.

"We are thrilled to add this location to our growing network of medical rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals and to expand our existing footprint into North Dakota," says Anthony Misitano, Chairman and CEO. "As in every community we serve, we are committed to providing comprehensive, individualized treatment that fosters meaningful improvement and recovery for people with injuries, illnesses, and disabilities."

Cobalt Rehabilitation Fargo provides comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services, caring for general rehabilitation diagnoses, such as brain and spinal cord injuries, amputation, hip fractures, and joint replacement.

About Post Acute Medical, LLCPost Acute Medical, LLC, (PAM) based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides post-acute health care services through more than 40 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 outpatient physical therapy locations, in 12 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for post-acute services in every community it serves. Its mission is to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.postacutemedical.com.

