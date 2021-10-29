Positron Files All Financial Reports And Announces The Company Is Current With Its OTC Reporting & Disclosures

Niagara Falls, NY , Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corp ("Positron" or the "Company") (OTC: POSC), a nuclear medicine PET imaging company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography ("PET") imaging, is pleased to announce today that the Company is now fully reporting and "Current" with the OTC Pink Markets.

This "Pink Current" status provides greater insight and transparency as to the Company's structure and financial health. Achieving this Current status also removes the "stop or yield" sign associated with non-filing companies with OTC Markets. Positron plans to upgrade to the OTCQB as soon as it can meet all the requirements to trade on this market.

Adel Abdullah, President of Positron stated: "The Company has returned to being a fully reporting publicly traded security. We appreciate the loyalty, patience, and support from our shareholders during this period. Bringing the Company Pink Current has been a key focus for our management team during the course of 2021. This step is expected to increase shareholder value and allow us to continue focusing on driving market penetration and revenue expansion for Positron's innovative PET product."

About Positron: Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET imaging company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron's innovative PET technology, clinical services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron.

