Positivity Alkaline Water Is A Brand On A Mission

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's drinking water and then there's drinking water with a purpose. Positivity Alkaline Water is a growing Atlanta-based bottled water brand that is enabling consumers to drink with an eye toward a healthy, sustainable future.

This starts with delivering a dependable, high-quality product. Positivity Alkaline Water's 9.5+ pH level offers a satisfyingly smooth drinking option that has received glowing reviews from all and sundry. But for Positivity, the work of quenching its customers' thirst is just the tip of the iceberg.

The brand's passion and forward-thinking vision go much further. They include a closed-loop manufacturing process that is trying to recycle each bottle back into the same local ecosystem.

The concept is that Positivity, in concert with its parent company StarWalker Industries , will bottle and sell water through facilities that are strategically located within local municipalities. Once the bottles' contents are consumed, they will then be returned to the same facilities, where they can be recycled before being blown into new bottles, starting the lifecycle all over again.

This impressive vision is still in the process of coming to fruition on a national level. However, a smaller-scale version of the concept is already finding success within the brand's home region of the greater Atlanta area.

The companies offer a $3 cash incentive for anyone who returns a complete 15 bottle case of empty Positivity Alkaline Water containers with their caps. This is four times the typical payback for $.05 bottle returns. Once returned, the bottles are currently passed off for third-party recycling. However, the long-term vision of the company is to create a completely closed-loop system like the one detailed above. From there, the goal is to set up bottling and recycling plants in cities across the U.S., where they'll enable local communities to thrive within their own sustainable ecosystem.

"Local communities will be at the table when it comes to water," owner and founder David M. Walker, Esq. explains, "We're going to build our own facility, drink our own bottled water, return our own bottled water, and create our own closed-loop recycling systems in our own neighborhoods — and never be left out of the conversation again."

Positivity Alkaline Water is a brand that is proud to deliver a delectable, high-quality alkaline water experience. However, the company's deeper vision to operate sustainably and empower local communities puts it on a level above other bottled water manufacturers. It positions the brand to thrive in a future that promises to be both community-focused and eco-friendly for a long time to come.

About Positivity Alkaline Water: Positivity Alkaline Water was launched in December of 2017, operates out of Atlanta, Georgia, and is owned by serial entrepreneur David M. Walker, Esq. The brand is a subsidiary of StarWalker Industries, Inc., a minority-owned manufacturer and distributor of bottled water brands. Learn more about Positivity at positivitywater.com .

