Positive Ally Expands With A New Franchise Location In Snoqualmie, WA & Increases Program Options

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positive Ally Learning Center, Inc., a fast-growing local after school care chain has established a new franchise location in Snoqualmie, WA. The new center opened their doors on September 1 st and had a waitlist by Friday, just 4 days into their operations. "We are so excited to open our brand-new Positive Ally at 100% occupancy," said Sonal Mittal. "And to have the opportunity to help our community during the pandemic," added, co franchise owner, Jyotika Diwan.

Positive Ally Learning Center has five other successful area locations, including Sammamish, Issaquah, and three in Redmond Ridge. They announced their expansion into franchising in December 2019 and plan to open five more locations within the next year, with Snoqualmie leading the expansion.

In addition to filling the gap during the virtual school day by offering an in-person program, Positive Ally is continuing their online enrichment programming which was introduced in March. They now offer both an in-person and online enrichment afterschool camp. "We have seen the demand for online programming to continually increase, in spite of the community starting to open back up," said Aman Narula, Founder & President. "Parents want more options, whether it means an in-person school day and after school program or virtual after school programs."

Positive Ally's programs provide individualized academic reinforcement, organized sports, and extracurricular activities for elementary school-ages students for Kindergarten through the end of the fifth grade. All activities are focused on developing 4 core leadership skills - communication and interpersonal skills, critical thinking and decision making, coping and self-management, and health and wellness.

All locations currently offer 4 childcare options for parents: all-day, school day, after school, and virtual after school enrichment. The in-person options utilize a Positive Ally teacher to support students with their online public-school learning in a small, 9:1, class, and also gives the students time for social development in a safe, socially distanced environment. The afterschool and virtual after school enrichment programs offer diverse challenging themes to explore areas not typically exposed by public schools. The topics range from travel, health, nutrition, astronomy, archaeology, visual arts, cooking, and more.

"Our world is changing rapidly, and we are adapting to these changes rapidly too. We remain resolute in our commitment to provide the best leadership development and education opportunities to our students in a safe and effective manner," said Aman.

For more information about Positive Ally, visit positiveally.com. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit positiveallyfranchising.com.

