PosiGen Hires New Chief Technology Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-to-moderate income homeowners, is proud to announce the addition of Naren Yendluri as Chief Technology Officer.

Naren brings extensive experience in engineering and technology and spent the past decade in the solar industry. He has held several leaderships positions at Hewlett Packard, Autodesk and most recently as Senior Vice-President of Engineering and Technology at Sunrun, he oversaw the rapid scale and expansion of the company as it grew from a startup to 10,000 employees and $1 billion in annual revenue.

As PosiGen's Chief Technology Officer, Naren will lead a diverse and inclusive team to build software and technology platforms that are scalable and secure and enable the company's continued hyper-growth. His focus will be to leverage cutting edge technology to deliver best in class experience for Customers, Partners and Employees.

"Naren's experience, expertise and passion make him well-suited to lead the technology build-out PosiGen needs to continue our nationwide expansion," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "Since 2011, this company has worked to close the clean energy affordability gap by delivering lower utility bills and the benefits of clean energy through solar panels and energy efficiency upgrades to low-to-moderate income homeowners. Having Naren's leadership will help drive the company to the next level. We've already helped more than 18,000+ Americans become more financially and environmentally independent through the benefits of rooftop solar, and it's our mission to make solar available to everyone."

Naren says it was that company mission, culture and the executive leadership team that drew him to PosiGen. "I'm impressed with PosiGen's unique business model, which focuses on families who wouldn't traditionally have access to rooftop solar," Naren says. "Knowing that the work I'm doing will help those families is the real driver for me".

About PosiGen: Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is one of the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education providers for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 18,000 residential customers, over 350 direct employees and supports more than 120 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, Mississippi and Florida. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn everything about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com.

