Poseidon Water Submits Coastal Development Permit Application For Huntington Beach Desalination Project

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon Water today announced the company has submitted a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) application to the California Coastal Commission for the construction of the proposed Huntington Beach...

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon Water today announced the company has submitted a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) application to the California Coastal Commission for the construction of the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Project ("Project"). The Project is in the final phase of its permitting process and Poseidon Water anticipates the Coastal Commission's consideration of the CDP before the end of the year.

"Poseidon Water has a lengthy 15-year history of working cooperatively with the Coastal Commission on the permitting of the proposed Huntington Beach Desalination Project," said Poseidon Water Vice President and Project Manager Scott Maloni. "As California continues to grapple with climate change-induced drought and wildfires we remain committed to building on the success of our Claude 'Bud' Lewis Carlsbad Desalination facility by delivering Southern California a second large-scale, environmentally responsible and cost-effective desalination facility in Orange County," he said.

The Project is preparing to obtain from the Coastal Commission the last major discretionary permit needed to build the long-awaited seawater desalination plant as federal and state government officials work on appropriating billions of dollars to water infrastructure projects designed to help communities weather the effects of climate change. Earlier this year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reaffirmed its 2019 selection of the Project to receive up to $644 million in credit assistance under the federal government's Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA). The WIFIA program accelerates investment in the nation's water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental loans for regionally and nationally significant projects.

The benefits of the credit assistance provided by WIFIA to the Huntington Beach Project will result in a direct financial pass through to Orange County water ratepayers, which Poseidon estimates will reduce consumer water costs by $290 million over the life of the Project as compared to current financing options.

About Poseidon WaterPoseidon Water is a private company that partners with public agencies to deliver water infrastructure projects. The company's primary focus is developing large-scale reverse osmosis seawater desalination plants implemented through innovative public-private partnerships in which private enterprise assumes the developmental and financial risks. For more information on Poseidon's Carlsbad Desalination Plant, visit the plant website at www.carlsbaddesal.com. For more information on Poseidon's Huntington Beach desalination plant, visit the project website at HBfreshwater.com.

Contact: Scott Maloni smaloni@poseidonwater.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poseidon-water-submits-coastal-development-permit-application-for-huntington-beach-desalination-project-301328883.html

SOURCE Poseidon Water