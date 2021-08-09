Poseidon Announces GreenShoots™ Pitch Forum, A Virtual Cannabis Pitch Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseidon, the leading venture capital firm in the cannabis industry with $200M in assets under management, today announced plans to host Poseidon GreenShoots™ Pitch Forum, a 90-minute virtual cannabis pitch forum to connect top-performing companies with accredited investors, on August 31st, 2021.

Five cannabis companies will be chosen to deliver a 3-minute pitch to an audience of accredited investors, followed by a Q&A from the panel of judges. Companies from all sectors and stages of growth are welcome, from ancillary services to licensed operators. Judges will score each company team, market opportunity, concept/competitive advantage and ability to raise capital to determine the best pitch. The company that gives the best pitch will win a spot to pitch on stage during MJUnpacked in Las Vegas October 21-22, three months of free membership to Poseidon Mastermind and consulting time from the judges.

"The industry has experienced a period of record-breaking growth over the last year, but it's still challenging for investors to source and vet the right opportunities," said Emily Paxhia, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Poseidon. "We're excited to host the GreenShoots ™ Pitch Forum to connect top companies with accredited investors, while showcasing the future of the industry."

The panel of judges for the event will include Andrew Albert of TVC Capital, Gavin O'Reilly of Cowen, Javier Hasse of Benzinga, as well as Emily Paxhia and Andres Navia from Poseidon. The GreenShoots ™ Pitch Forum will be hosted virtually on August 31st, 2021 at 12PT/3ET.

Accredited investors can register to attend the GreenShoots ™ Pitch Forum here . Eligible cannabis companies can apply to pitch here . Applications to pitch close on August 17th.

About Poseidon:Poseidon is a leading investor in the legal cannabis and hemp industries with $200 million in AUM. Active cannabis investors since 2013, the Poseidon team has collectively raised seven cannabis-specific funds and deployed capital into nearly 200 businesses across various stages and verticals globally. For more information, visit https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com/ .

Media Contact Renee CotsisMATTIO Communications renee@mattio.com Poseidon Contact Patrick Rea https://www.poseidonassetmanagement.com/contact

