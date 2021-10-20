POSaBIT Unveils In-Store Payment Kiosk For Dispensaries

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has unveiled the POSaBIT Kiosk, a versatile and standalone hardware option for dispensaries and retailers.

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has unveiled the POSaBIT Kiosk, a versatile and standalone hardware option for dispensaries and retailers. The POSaBIT Kiosk allows customers to build out their carts, either in-store or online, and pay for their orders with a debit card directly from the kiosk.

"We believe the POSaBIT Kiosk is a game-changing solution for retailers across the country," said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. "Not only is this product a line buster, it's a brand new avenue for in-store marketing and it represents a significant leap forward in how online orders are processed, paid, and fulfilled."

The POSaBIT team, via their open API POSaBIT Connect, will allow any and all menu platforms to fully integrate with the Kiosk, creating a fully-functional and intuitive process for all sales coming from the kiosk itself. The POSaBIT Kiosk is currently being beta-tested in select retailers with a full roll-out expected in Q1 of 2022.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT's unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005013/en/