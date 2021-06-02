POSaBIT To Present At LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference On June 8, 2021, At 4:30pm ET

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, today announced that management...

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), a leading financial technology company delivering unique payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems for cash-only businesses with a focus on the cannabis industry, today announced that management will present at:

LD Micro Virtual Investor ConferenceDate: June 8, 2021Time: 4:30 p.m. ET - Track 4Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

ABOUT POSABIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative, blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT's unique solution provides a safer and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit: www.posabit.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005122/en/