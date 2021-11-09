POSaBIT Becomes Approved Integrator For CCRS, Washington's New Traceability System

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has officially been accepted as an approved integrator for CCRS, Washington State's new state...

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF), the leading provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has officially been accepted as an approved integrator for CCRS, Washington State's new state traceability system, which is scheduled to go live in early December.

"The POSaBIT team has been hard at work since the day the transition to CCRS was announced to ensure that our point of sale system would be ready to go on day one of implementation," said Christine Foss, Director of Product at POSaBIT. "Aside from all the work our product and development teams have accomplished - including becoming an approved integrator - we are equally committed to keeping our point of sale partners informed, trained, and up to date on the CCRS transition in anticipation of the go-live date in December."

The POSaBIT team will continue to work closely with the state and its fellow technology partners over the coming weeks to fine tune their product and processes to guarantee a seamless transition to CCRS. They plan to provide their partners with ample training materials, opportunities for personal walkthroughs of the new system, and whatever additional support they may need throughout this month.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT) is a financial technology company that delivers unique and innovative blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale systems for cash-only businesses. POSaBIT specializes in resolving pain points for complex, high-risk, emerging industries like cannabis with an all-in-one solution that is compliant, user-friendly, and utilizes top-of-the-line hardware. POSaBIT's unique solution provides a safe and transparent environment for merchants while creating a better overall experience for the consumer. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com.

