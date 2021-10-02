Portuguese Basketball: Betclic Sponsor Women's League On Same Terms As Men's

LISBON, Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese Women's Basketball League will receive, during the next 3 years, the same sponsorship pay as the men's competition. The amount, which reaches a total investment of 3 million euros for both competitions, results from the partnership protocol signed between the Portuguese Basketball Federation and Betclic Portugal. Both the men's and the women's competition will be called Liga Betclic, making it an iconic case of sports equality at international level.

After making the headlines last month with Neemias Queta becoming the first Portuguese Basketball player to reach the NBA, the Portuguese Basketball Federation didn't stop here. "We saw the opportunity to be the first to take this step and set an example," says Manuel Fernandes, president of the Portuguese Basketball Federation. "It's important for us as a brand to contribute to the discussion, to break down stereotypes that have long prevented women athletes to have equal pay," says Pureza Sousa, Betclic's Portugal country Manager.

The goal of this collaboration is to up the game on both leagues, providing the same conditions for athletes as well as helping both competitions evolve to present themselves as top European and world-wide leagues, where the draft of new talent and visibility of renowned players is essential.

This initiative is the result of a close cooperation between the Portuguese Basketball Federation and Betclic Portugal and their shared vision to implement a new paradigm for basketball, regardless of being practiced by men or women. Both entities hope that this unique initiative in the international sports landscape will have ramifications throughout the world and will contribute to equal opportunities and equal pay in sports.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portuguese-basketball-betclic-sponsor-womens-league-on-same-terms-as-mens-301390155.html

SOURCE Betclic