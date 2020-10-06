Portland Timbers & Thorns FC Join TERRA's E-Waste Recycling Program

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the coronavirus disrupting e-waste collection programs nationwide, the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC have partnered with TERRA's Done with IT mail-in, recycling program to provide their fans across the U.S. and Canada with safe, secure, and sustainable electronics recycling options.

In addition to offering responsible end-of-life electronics recycling services, Done with IT helps close the digital divide by collecting devices for refurbishment and reuse and returns them to students in need.

Through this new partnership, a portion of the collected devices will be distributed to students in Portland and surrounding communities that lack access to the laptops and tablets required to participate in remote learning and virtual classrooms due to coronavirus-based closures.

"For years, the Timbers and Thorns have innovated numerous sustainability efforts," said Blair Neelands, Sustainability & Outreach Coordinator at the Portland Timbers and Thorns. "It's only fitting that we are the first to launch this new program that addresses so many important issues to the league and organization, including COVID-19 best-practices, climate change, digital equity, and recycling."

Recycling electronics through Done with IT is simple. Fans can visit donewithit.org/standtogether and select an appropriate recycling product. After completing the secure online checkout, fans will receive a pre-paid, printable shipping label (FedEx, UPS or USPS) via e-mail within 24 hours. After receiving the shipping label, fans will then pack their device(s) in a box, attach the label and ship it (Done with IT does not provide packaging materials, only the label). Additionally, Done with IT is the only mail-in recycling program that includes data destruction software with every purchase to protect users from data breach.

"TERRA is very excited to launch this first-of-its-kind partnership with the Timbers and Thorns," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "We look to expand this program to other MLS and NWSL teams and provide soccer fans across the U.S. and Canada with the opportunity to sustainable recycle electronics sustainably."

TERRA's electronics reuse and recycling services are provided locally by R2 certified Far West Recycling (FWR). Fans that live outside of Oregon may have their recycling distributed to one of 25 participating certified recycling facilities in the Done with IT network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-timbers--thorns-fc-join-terras-e-waste-recycling-program-301146071.html

SOURCE TERRA