Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For Friday, April 30

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (POR) - Get Report announced today that it will host an analyst conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. ET on Friday, April 30 to review its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Portland General Electric's first quarter 2021 earnings summary will be released before financial markets open in the United States on April 30.

The conference call will be hosted by Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Ajello, senior vice president, finance, CFO and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director of investor relations, treasury and risk management.

To hear the conference call by webcast, log on to Portland General Electric's investor website at investors.portlandgeneral.com, select Events & Presentations from the menu, and the webcast will be listed under Upcoming Events. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on April 30 through May 7 at 2 p.m. ET. To access the recording, call 855-859-2056 (toll-free US/ Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international toll call) and enter access code 3459034.

About Portland General Electric Company: Portland General Electric (POR) - Get Report is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

SOURCE: Portland General Company

For more information please contact: Brianne Hyder, PGE, 503-464-8596

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-schedules-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-friday-april-30-301260799.html

SOURCE Portland General Company