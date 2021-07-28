PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 43 cents per share.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 28, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (POR) - Get Report declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 43 cents per share.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021.

About Portland General Electric CompanyPortland General Electric (POR) - Get Report is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/our-company/news-room.

Source: Portland General Company (POR)

Media Contact: Mike HoulihanCorporate CommunicationsPhone: 503-464-8596

Investor Contact: Jardon JaramilloInvestor RelationsPhone: 503-464-7051

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-general-electric-declares-dividend-301343351.html

SOURCE Portland General Company