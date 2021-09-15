Portland Based CBD Company, Better Conditions, Launches USDA Certified Organic CBD Oils

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Conditions is an up and coming Portland-based CBD company with one mission - to help people feel better inside and out. In 2020, Better Conditions set out to create a premium quality and safe CBD brand that people could trust and rely on. Their original product line has included a wide variety of Broad Spectrum CBD oils, gummies, topicals, softgels, and more, but this month they have introduced USDA Certified Organic CBD Oils ranging from broad spectrum (100% THC-Free) to full spectrum (<0.3% THC). With fully organic, third party lab tested CBD products, Better Conditions is making a name for itself in the CBD industry.

"We started this business when our grandma was battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer and was in endless amounts of pain and stress. We wanted to come up with a solution that was safe for the entire family, because everyone in the family experiences a lot of stress, anxiety, and pain during a trying time. After exhausting every option to help her feel better, her doctors recommended CBD, but had no recommendations and didn't know of any reliable companies. So, as a family, we went on the hunt - researching and trying every CBD brand we could find. But it wasn't easy to find a CBD company that provided quality, effective, and safe products that were both THC-Free and backed with third party lab testing. This is why we strive to provide all of those things to our customers," said Lindsey Fisher, one of Better Conditions founders.

Better Conditions has partnered with some of the most innovative minds in the industry to provide their customers with certified organic broad spectrum CBD oils that are delicious, safe, and effective. In the future the company's hope is to transition as many products as possible to certified organic in the coming months, but even today Better Conditions uses all organic ingredients whenever possible, with a focus on sourcing all natural ingredients for their entire product line. "We pride ourselves on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients with purity and efficacy in the forefront of our minds," said Lindsey.

Dedicated to helping people feel better, Better Conditions' CBD products are formulated to promote overall wellness and provide relief for specific ailments, illnesses, injuries, and more. Better Conditions carries a variety of premium quality CBD products including topicals, tinctures, gummies, softgels for sleep, and more. For more info, visit thebetterconditions.com.

