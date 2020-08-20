Porter And Chester Institute New Campus Location To Accommodate Students

BROCKTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter and Chester Institute has opened a new campus in Brockton, MA to accommodate students from surrounding towns such as; Abington, Bridgewater, Canton and Holbrook.

The new campus, located at 609 Belmont St. in Brockton, MA, is consistent with Porter and Chester Institute's new campus model, has an efficient educational design and is visibly accessible to the public. The 40,000-squanre-foot institution will allow students the chance to grow and work in an expansive learning environment.

The Brockton location offers industry modeled labs and an array of technical programs including; Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting, CADD Technology (Computer-Aided Drafting and Design), Computer and Network Technology (CNT), Career HVACR (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration), Automotive Technology and Career Industrial, Commercial and Residential Electrician.

Under the Covid-19 state of emergency (SOE) in Massachusetts, Porter and Chester Institute has transitioned to a blended learning structure with the didactic (lecture) portion of courses offered online and the hands-on lab portion of courses offered in person on campus.. Blended learning will continue while the SOE is in effect, including for the fall term, beginning Oct. 19.

For more information on Porter and Chester and the programs offered you can go to, www.porterchester.edu.

Porter and Chester Institute also has two other campuses serving Massachusetts. These campuses are located in Chicopee and Worcester as well as six additional campuses serving Connecticut.

Porter and Chester Institute (PCI), a private sector, post-secondary technical institution with nine campuses throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, featuring twelve different career programs, supports committed students in achieving the technical and professional skills essential for their chosen career through industry-modeled, student-centered education and training. For more information, please visit PCI at www.PorterChester.edu or call (800) 870-6789.

