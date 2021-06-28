Portal Schools Launches At Belkin International Campus

High school and college done differently through an individualized and immersive new school model

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal Schools, an emerging network of independent high schools in Los Angeles, today announced its inaugural class for the 2021-22 school year will be co-located at Belkin International's headquarters beginning August 2021. Over the next five years, Portal will open an additional seven sites in the Los Angeles area, all situated on corporate partner campuses across a range of industries.

At Portal, students engage in competency and project-based learning, earning high school and college diplomas simultaneously. Students gain critical work experience through relevant, real-world internship opportunities and on-site mentoring with Belkin teams in various divisions including engineering, industrial design, creative design, product management, marketing, communications, sales and more. Portal also serves an intentionally diverse student population through a model that is student-centric and community focused.

"Far too often, students are expected to fit within one given framework a school prescribes, even when it is well known that students don't all learn the same way or at the same pace," said Kate Parsons, COO and co-founder, Portal Schools. "By offering a more relevant, flexible and customized approach to learning, Portal makes students co-creators of their learning experience - not just in pacing, but in content, extracurriculars and career exploration opportunities."

A report released by the XQ Institute, a leading organization dedicated to rethinking the high school experience states:

Less than half of high school students say their school has helped them figure out which careers match their skills and interests

84% of high school students want to go to college, but fewer than half of them graduate fully prepared for college coursework

34% of 12th graders say they are engaged in school

The share of U.S. jobs requiring mid-to-high level digital skills jumped from 45% to 71% between 2002 and 2016

"Education and community responsibility is a pillar of Belkin values. What better way to serve our community than by fostering and championing the future within our own campus," said Steve Malony, CEO, Belkin International. "In our corporate headquarters, we house all of our main functions including engineering, industrial design, creative design, product management, marketing, communications, sales and more. Equipped with hands-on experience working with our innovative teams, Portal graduates will be equipped to choose their own career pathway into any industry they choose that is true to their desires and dreams."

Portal students will earn their college credits and degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

