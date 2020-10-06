Portage Point Strengthens Senior Leadership With Private Equity Investment Leader John Laguzza

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), an interim management and business advisory firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that John Laguzza has joined the firm as a Managing Director in New York.

John brings over 25 years of principal investment, finance and restructuring experience to Portage Point. "John will be a key leader as we continue our rapid platform expansion," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His investment, legal, turnaround and board level experience embodies the diverse backgrounds that Portage Point values and furthers our footprint as the boutique firm of choice."

Mr. Laguzza joins Portage Point after 15 years as Head of Investments for the Private Equity Investment Group that he launched for BNP Paribas in New York. John expanded the platform globally and achieved top-quartile realized returns. At BNP, his group made almost 50 investments spanning five continents. He has extensive expertise in the energy sector having invested across the major US shale basins as well as expertise in aviation, shipping, food & beverage, restaurant groups, hospitality, travel and technology sectors.

Mr. Laguzza holds a BA from Georgetown University and an MBA, Masters in Taxation and Juris Doctorate from Fordham University.

"I am excited to join the Portage Point team," Mr. Laguzza said. "Portage Point is a highly differentiated platform fielding a high performance team delivering a compelling value proposition to its diverse client base. I look forward to being a part of the significant growth trajectory at Portage Point."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

