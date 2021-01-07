Portage Point Strengthens Retail & Consumer Expertise With Industry And Transformation Leader Glenn McMahon

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Glenn McMahon has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Glenn has over three decades of experience leading all aspects of the consumer lifestyle value stream. "Glenn has reinvigorated struggling brands and launched new brands recognizing market leading revenues," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His deep subject matter expertise coupled with decades of executive leadership, interim management and private equity partnership aligns with our growth strategy to strengthen sector and functional expertise while enhancing our private equity services."

Most recently, Mr. McMahon has held interim CEO roles and led the sale process for multiple private equity owned brands. He has earned the respect of the industry as a cross-functional executive with experience in sales, marketing, product development, sourcing and operations.

"The Retail industry, like so many sectors, has been tremendously impacted by Covid-19. Many of the operational challenges retail is facing existed prior to the crisis, the pandemic only amplified the problems," Mr. McMahon said. "Joining Portage Point allows me to bring my leadership and operational experience to a platform that offers the highest quality operational and financial advisory capabilities. The current situation is an opportune time for Portage Point to expand its services to a troubled segment in need of help."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

