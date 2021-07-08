Portage Point Deepens Commitment To Serving The Middle Market With Addition Of Turnaround & Restructuring Executive Vladimir Kasparov

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Vladimir...

CHICAGO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Vladimir Kasparov has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Vladimir's 20 years of experience spans middle market portfolio management, complex financial and operational restructuring and interim management. "Vlad is a seasoned industry leader and his addition signals a strong commitment to growing our middle market practice" said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His expertise will be invaluable as we help middle market companies navigate financial and operational challenges that have surfaced over the last 15 months."

Mr. Kasparov joins Portage Point as an experienced Chief Restructuring Officer recently having served in that role for a large national food copacker and distributor and a large manufacturer and marketer of foodservice and hospitality products. He has also held interim CFO and COO roles in a variety of industries. He spent the last decade building the interim advisory practice at Andrews Advisory Group in Chicago.

"At just five years old, Portage Point has built an impressive reputation in the marketplace. The firm was named the eighth fastest growing consultancy in 2020 by Consulting Magazine and just this summer the firm was ranked in the top ten advisor rankings on Debtwire," said Mr. Kasparov. "Joining a young, hungry yet rapidly maturing firm focused on bridging financial and operational restructuring at a time when middle market companies need it most is incredibly exciting. I look forward to the opportunity to create value for our clients and contribute to the successful growth of the firm."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

