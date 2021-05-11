Portage Point Continues Turnaround & Restructuring Expansion With Addition Of Seasoned Advisor Adam Chonich

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Adam...

CHICAGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Adam Chonich has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Adam has well over a decade of turnaround and restructuring experience having advised companies across industries including automotive, retail, aviation and aerospace, distribution and logistics, energy and utilities, and travel and leisure. "Adam's expertise bridges the chasm between core restructuring advisor and operational improvement tactician that our clients value," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His experience across industries, geographies and business models has allowed Adam to identify innovative value maximizing solutions in both healthy and distressed companies."

Mr. Chonich joins Portage Point after previously holding senior roles in EY's Restructuring & Turnaround group and BRG. Adam received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Michigan State University and is a Certified Insolvency & Restructuring Advisor (CIRA).

"Joining Portage Point affords me the opportunity to execute alongside the highest level performance improvement and restructuring talent. We are focused on providing underperforming and distressed companies the advisory services needed to achieve profitable recovery or successfully explore and execute strategic alternatives that maximize value," Mr. Chonich said. "I look forward to helping the firm further entrench itself as a world class restructuring practice while supporting continued growth in the performance improvement and private equity services practice lines."

About Portage Point PartnersPortage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

