Portage Point Bolsters Retail & Consumer Products Expertise And Establishes Los Angeles Presence With Operating Executive Tom Park

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with stakeholders during periods of transition, underperformance and distress, announced today that Tom Park has joined the firm as a Managing Director in Los Angeles.

Tom brings over 30 years of experience in sales, operations, sourcing, logistics, product management and finance. "Tom is a highly accomplished operating executive having served as CEO, COO and President of various retail and consumer products enterprises," said Matthew Ray, Founder & Managing Partner of Portage Point. "His performance improvement, interim management and board experience across retail and consumer products aligns with our growth strategy to fortify our sector expertise while expanding our geographic presence."

Mr. Park has spent the past several years in interim management and advisory roles within private equity owned portfolio companies. Prior to his interim roles, Tom was the Chief Executive Officer at Incipio Group, a global consumer products business. He also served as the President of the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard (a division at Sears Holdings) and the COO of Belkin International. Tom has significant experience establishing new markets, increasing profitability, restructuring organizations and achieving significant levels of growth. Mr. Park holds a BS in Accounting from Villanova University.

"Portage Point has established itself as an elite boutique providing operational transformation, financial restructuring and interim management services to both private and public companies," Mr. Park said. "The firm's commitment to excellence and delivering value is exactly what I sought in partners while sitting in C-Suite roles. It is truly exciting to be a part of this rapidly growing full-service advisory platform."

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point is a business advisory and interim management firm that partners with companies and their stakeholders navigating complexity, transition, and underperformance. The firm is comprised of an operationally oriented team encompassing a broad range of expertise built to maximize value and align stakeholder interests while guiding businesses through the most urgent and complex challenges ranging from performance improvement to accelerated transformation to complex financial restructuring.

Since its founding in 2016, industry-leading organizations have honored Portage Point with numerous transaction and individual awards. For more information, please visit www.portagepointpartners.com.

