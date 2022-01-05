Portage Biotech Announces Participation In January 2022 Investor Conferences

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) ("Portage" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to improve patient lives and increase survival by avoiding and overcoming cancer treatment resistance, today announced that the Company will participate in three investor conferences during the month of January.

As part of the Company's participation, CEO Dr. Ian Walters will join other thought leaders in the oncology space two panel discussions on next-generation immuno-oncology therapies and the future of immuno-oncology at the LifeSci Partners 11 th Annual Corporate Access Event and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, respectively, and will also join a fireside chat discussion at the B. Riley Securities' 2022 Oncology Conference.

Registration and other details for each event are as follows:

11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event Date: January 5-7, 2022 Format: 1-on-1 investor meetings Panel Discussion: Next Gen Immune-Oncology Panel January 7, 2022 at 7:30am ET Registration - https://lifesci.events/LifeSci2022

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference Date: January 10-13, 2022 Format: 1-on-1 investor meetings; on demand pre-recorded presentation available through conference portal Panel Discussion: New Directions in Immuno-Oncology

B. Riley Securities' Oncology Investor Conference Date: January 27-28, 2022 Format: Fireside chat January 28, 2022

About Portage Biotech Inc.Portage is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing first-in-class therapies that target known checkpoint resistance pathways to improve long-term treatment response and quality of life in patients with evasive cancers. The Company's access to next-generation technologies coupled with a deep understanding of biological mechanisms enables the identification of the most promising clinical therapies and product development strategies that accelerate these medicines through the translational pipeline. Portage's portfolio consists of five diverse platforms, leveraging delivery by intratumorals, nanoparticles, liposomes, aptamers, and virus-like particles. Within these five platforms, Portage has 10 products currently in development with multiple clinical readouts expected over the next 12-24 months. For more information, please visit www.portagebiotech.com, follow us on Twitter at @PortageBiotech or find us on LinkedIn at Portage Biotech Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about the Company's information that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Chuck Padala chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media RelationsGwen Schanker gschanker@lifescicomms.com