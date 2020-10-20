Portada Live March 24, 2021: Brand Marketer Driven Content To Ask For Supplier Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand marketing community will be meeting again at a new exclusive by invite only decision maker workshop and interactive networking virtual event on March 24, 2021 .

At this exclusive by-invitation-only virtual gathering Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on

Brand Marketers Drive the Content….The content of these by invitation only exclusive meetings is driven by brand marketers belonging to the Portada Council System who represent the most dynamic sectors of the U.S. economy, including many Fortune 500 companies. These brand decision makers choose topics they want to learn from their peers about as well as solutions they need from the marketing service supplier community.

Key topics the Portada network is currently interested in include e-commerce marketing , marketing technologies and multicultural marketing . The emphasis on cutting edge timely content selected by brand marketers shows in a satisfaction survey done after Portada Live 2020. From a scale from 1 to 5, brand marketers who attended the Portada LIve, Oct. 14 meeting rate the content at 4.4 points.

… and Marketing Service Suppliers: Provide Solutions to Develop and Close business

According to a survey of marketing service suppliers attending Portada Live 2020 on October 14. "On average marketing service suppliers expect to close business with 2.7 brand marketers they met at the exclusive virtual event," says David Karp, Sales Director at Portada.

Please email David Karp for details on new business and lead generation opportunities at david@portada-online.com, or simply schedule a call with him HERE .

Participants at Portada Live 2021 can expect the following tangible deliverables:

200+ virtual 1:1 meeting between prequalified brand decision makers and marketing service suppliers

100 + Brand Decision Makers

1 Collaborative Knowledge-Sharing Session

1 Brand Marketer Challenge Session

1 Detailed Case Study

1 Partner Solution Approach Session

1 Exclusive Event Recap Document with all the Marketing Intelligence Shared

Portada MediaIn addition, Portada's digital media properties www.portada-online.com and https://mercadotecnia.portada-online.com/ with a combined targeted reach of more than 60,000 uniques/month are available year-round with brand marketing news and analysis, weekly newsletters as well as powerful LinkedIn influencers and the LinkedIn Group "Where Marketing Innovators Meet".

Media contact: Marcos Baer, marcos@portada-online.com

