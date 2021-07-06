Portable Lithium Power Station Market Size To Reach $282.0 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable lithium power station market size is expected to reach USD 282.0 million by 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2021 to 2028. With the improvement in battery technology, coupled with the increasing demand for portable power packs from the consumer electronics sector for powering notebooks, mobiles, tablets, and other smart devices, the demand for portable lithium power stations is anticipated to grow over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for portable lithium power stations in a variety of application areas, including automotive, off-grid, and emergency power, is expected to create significant opportunities for the vendors operating in the market over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

By type, the solar power segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the years to come owing to the increasing emphasis on the use of renewable energy

The 1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh capacity segment is anticipated to witness high growth as 1,000 Wh to 1,499 Wh power stations are increasingly used for powering large-sized devices and equipment along with multiple smaller devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops

The e-commerce sales channel segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing penetration of digital platforms for transactions, coupled with the rising number of smartphone users

The off-gird application segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing outdoor recreational and camping activities across the globe, which is expected to create healthy demand for portable lithium power stations to fulfill the power requirements at remote locations

The industrial end-use segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for continuous power and the availability of industrial-grade portable lithium power station

The key factors driving the market are the increasing penetration of smart electronic devices, rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power, and stringent emission rules across regions. Moreover, the stringent regulations made by the government bodies on carbon emission and the growing adoption of advanced technologies by the customers are the key challenges faced by the vendors with regards to manufacturing the products that are planned with the latest demanding features and applications, which surely limits the market from expanding its reach.

The market is served by a blend of large players with international presence and capabilities to serve customers from different regions and local and domestic players that are having a strong foothold in the local markets. The key strategies adopted by these players include product launches, product development, expansions & investments, and partnerships and collaborations. New product development and launches were the most common strategies adopted in the past few years by the majority of vendors operating in the market. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations were another majorly adopted strategy by vendors to reinforce their product and service offerings and footprints across the globe. However, a decrease in the sales of electric vehicles, coupled with imposed restrictions on tourism and travel during the COVID-19 situation, is hindering the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for portable lithium power stations to ensure continuous power supply during power outages, outdoor recreational activities, and camping in China, India, and Japan

Grand View Research has segmented the global portable lithium power station market based on type, capacity, sales channel, application, end use, and region:

Portable Lithium Power Station Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Direct Power



Solar Power

Portable Lithium Power Station Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Less Than 500 WH



500 WH to 999 WH



1,000 WH to 1,499 WH



1,500 WH and Above

Portable Lithium Power Station Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

E-commerce



Brick and Mortar

Portable Lithium Power Station Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Emergency Power



Off-grid



Automotive

Portable Lithium Power Station End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Portable Lithium Power Station Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA

List of Key Players of Portable Lithium Power Station Market

ALLPowers Industrial International Co., Ltd.

Blackfire, Inc.

Bluetti

EcoFlow

EGO POWER+

Goal Zero

Greenway Power Co. Ltd.

Jackery Inc.

Li Power ( Shenzhen ) Technology Co., Ltd.

( ) Technology Co., Ltd. Lion Energy

Midland Radio Corporation

Nexpow LLC

Suaoki

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

