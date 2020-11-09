Portable LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer Top Performer In University Of Kentucky Hemp Proficiency Program

NEW LONDON, N.H., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from the University of Kentucky (UK) Division of Regulatory Services' Hemp Proficiency Program indicates that LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer performs with a level of accuracy on par with laboratory based analytical instrumentation. LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer is the only portable cannabis analyzer using High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) technology.

"The study validates that accuracy and repeatability do not need to be sacrificed in a portable, rugged liquid chromatograph" says Dylan Wilks, CTO of Orange Photonics. "In fact, as an application specific tool, LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer makes it easy for non-technical operators to achieve the same level of accuracy as laboratory-based HPLCs."

Over 75 laboratories participated in UK's Hemp Proficiency Program. Each participant received and analyzed homogenized hemp samples and returned their results to the University of Kentucky in a blind results computation. The statistical methods used to rank performance is compliant with ISO 13528:2015. Final public reports from UK show relative performance comparisons of the participating laboratories.

In every cannabinoid measured by LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer, both the "trueness" and "repeatability" were determined to be equivalent to a high-quality laboratory result. Using LightLab's specialized Hemp Compliance module, total THC levels were measured to within 0.01% of the proficiency test average. In addition, total CBD levels were measured to within 0.3% of the proficiency test average. This represents performance on par with sophisticated laboratory equipment that costs several times as much as LightLab 3 and requires trained, technical operators.

Orange Photonics' LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer is the only portable cannabis analyzer which can accurately quantify 11+ cannabinoids in 9 sample types. LightLab's Hemp Compliance Module quantifies THC content down to .05%, almost ten times lower than the allowable threshold in the United States.

To learn more about LightLab 3 Cannabis Analyzer visit www.orangephotonics.com.

Details about the University of Kentucky's Hemp Proficiency Program are available on their website, http://www.rs.uky.edu/regulatory/hpt/.

About Orange Photonics

Orange Photonics is a five-year-old technology company located in New London, New Hampshire. Orange Photonics' mission is to provide lab-grade analytical capabilities in a user-friendly, mobile format. LightLab Cannabis Analyzer is used by companies around the world in support of on-site R&D, harvest and production optimization, THC compliance in hemp operations, law enforcement and regulatory applications.

