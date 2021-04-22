Portable Generator Market By Fuel, Application, Power Rating, End-user And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Generator Market by Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas, Others), Application (Emergency, Prime/Continuous), Power Rating (below 5 kW, 5-10 kW, 10-20 kW), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The portable generator market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Frequent power outages due to weather and aging grids are the main drivers for the portable generator market. Increasing adoption of dual fuel and inverter portable generators are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the portable generator market during the forecast period. However, limited power generation capacity of portable generators acts as a restraint for the product.

The prime/continuous, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

The prime/continuous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021-2026. The growth of this segment is driven by increasing demand for reliable power. Prime power generators are accessible for a limited number of hours in non-variable load situations, whereas continuous power generators are used in applications at a constant 100% load for an unlimited number of hours. Prime generators can accommodate varying loads on an unlimited basis throughout the year. However, the average load factor cannot exceed 70% of the prime rating, whereas the average output of a continuous power genset is 70-100% of the rating and is designed to provide 100% power for every operating hour during the year.

The gasoline (petrol) segment, by fuel, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026.

The report segments the portable generator market, by fuel, into gasoline (petrol), diesel, natural gas, and others. The market for gasoline (petrol) is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Gasoline portable generators have a major advantage as gasoline fuel stations are available everywhere and are comparatively less expensive if used for running portable generators for a shorter period of time, which is likely to increase their demand in the portable generator market globally. Gasoline portable generators are majorly used for temporary, intermittent, or low-load applications.

Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region in the portable generator market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region has been segmented, by country, into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of Asia Pacific includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand. China dominated the portable generator market in Asia Pacific followed by India during the forecast period. According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the region's share of global energy consumption is expected to increase to 56% by 2035 from 34% in 2010. The industrial sector in China contributed more than 37% of its GDP in 2020. The growth of the industrial sector has tremendously increased power production and consumption in China. These factors have made China one of the most lucrative markets for the power industry.

In India, Government initiatives such as foreign direct investments in many sectors and the Make in India project are expected to create growth opportunities for the industrial sector. Furthermore, growing population and increasing per capita income are the key drivers behind the growing demand for energy in the Asia Pacific region. All these factors are creating a demand for power in the country, consequently resulting in the demand for portable generators.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Portable Generator Market4.2 Portable Generator Market, by Region4.3 Portable Generator Market in North America, by End-user & Country4.4 Portable Generator Market, by Application4.5 Portable Generator Market, by Fuel4.6 Portable Generator Market, by Power Rating4.7 Portable Generator Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment5.3 Road to Recovery5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.5 Market Dynamics5.5.1 Drivers5.5.1.1 Growing Demand for Continuous and Reliable Power Supply During Blackouts5.5.1.2 Increasing Instances of Power Outages Owing to Aging Grid Infrastructure and Extreme Weather Conditions5.5.2 Restraints5.5.2.1 Limited Power Generation Capacity of Portable Generators5.5.3 Opportunities5.5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Dual Fuel and Inverter Portable Generators5.5.4 Challenges5.5.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Emissions from Diesel Engines5.5.4.2 Adoption of Energy Storage Technologies Due to Price Drop5.5.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Portable Generator Market5.6 Trends5.6.1 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Portable Generator Manufacturers5.7 Market Map5.8 Average Pricing of Portable Generators5.9 Trade Statistics5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Raw Material Providers/Suppliers5.10.2 Component Manufacturers5.10.3 Portable Generator Manufacturers/Assemblers5.10.4 End-users5.10.5 Post-Sales Services5.11 Technology Analysis5.11.1 Safety Technology for Portable Generators5.11.2 Hybrid Generators5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.13 Portable Generator: Patent Analysis5.13.1 Innovations & Patent Registration5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.14.1 Threat of New Entrants5.14.2 Threat of Substitutes5.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.14.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.14.5 Rivalry Among Existing Competitors

6 Portable Generator Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.2 Emergency6.2.1 Increasing Weather-Related Power Outages Driving Market Growth6.3 Prime/ContinuoUS6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Power from Small Commercial Establishments Located in Remote Locations

7 Portable Generator Market, by Fuel7.1 Introduction7.2 Gasoline (Petrol)7.2.1 Easy Availability of Gasoline to Generate Demand in Portable Generator Market7.3 Diesel7.3.1 Better Fuel Efficiency and Low Maintenance Requirements Driving Diesel-Powered Portable Generators7.4 Natural Gas7.4.1 Growing Demand for Clean Energy to Drive Market7.5 Others

8 Portable Generator Market, by Power Rating8.1 Introduction8.2 Below 5 Kw8.2.1 Light Weight and High Fuel Efficiency Drive Market Growth8.3 5-10 Kw8.3.1 Frequent Power Outages to Boost Demand8.4 10-20 Kw8.4.1 Need for Reliable Power Supply in Industrial and Commercial Businesses Drives Market Growth

9 Portable Generator Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Residential9.2.1 Frequent Blackouts Owing to Aging Grid Infrastructure Driving Market Growth9.3 Commercial9.3.1 Increasing Demand for Reliable Power from Small Commercial Establishments9.4 Industrial9.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Portable Generators in Construction Activities Driving Market

10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Asia-Pacific10.4 Europe10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Key Players Strategies11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top Five Players11.3 Market Evaluation Framework11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive11.5.4 Participants11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups11.6.1 Progressive Company11.6.2 Responsive Company11.6.3 Starting Block11.6.4 Dynamic Company11.7 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles12.1 Major Players12.1.1 Atlas Copco12.1.2 Briggs & Stratton12.1.3 Generac12.1.4 Honda12.1.5 Yamaha12.1.6 Caterpillar12.1.7 Cummins12.1.8 Eaton12.1.9 Honeywell 12.1.10 Siemens 12.1.11 Wacker Neuson 12.1.12 Kubota 12.1.13 Kohler 12.1.14 Champion 12.1.15 Inmesol 12.1.16 Himoinsa 12.1.17 Duromax 12.1.18 Loncin 12.1.19 Wen Products 12.1.20 Pulsar Products12.2 Startup/SME Players12.2.1 Serenelife12.2.2 Ecoflow Tech12.2.3 Mesa Natural Gas Solutions12.2.4 Poweroak Newener12.2.5 Sichuan Leton12.2.6 Fujian Epos Electric Machinery

13 Appendix13.1 Insights of Industry Experts13.2 Discussion Guide13.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.4 Available Customizations13.5 Related Reports13.6 Author Details

